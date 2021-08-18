Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has reacted on Twitter to their loss to MK Dons last night (see tweet below).

Disappointing loss. Next game: Wigan @ home! — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 17, 2021

Charlton Athletic’s chief is disappointed after they were defeated 2-1 by MK Dons.

Nigel Adkins’ side have just one point from their opening three games so far this season.

Sandgaard mentions in his tweet that Wigan Athletic are next up for the London club and that is chance for them to bounce back this weekend from their poor start.

Another loss

Charlton took the lead last night on 15 minutes with Jayden Stockley bagging his first goal of the new campaign.

However, the Dons were level just three minutes later with Tottenham Hotspur loan man Troy Parrott getting the goal.

The hosts then gave new boss Liam Manning his first win in charge with summer signing from Peterborough United Mo Eisa scoring the winner midway through the second-half.

Charlton were unable to find an equaliser and sent their fans back home unhappy with another defeat.

New signings needed



Many feel the Addicks are still in need of some more signings and there is still 12 days left of the transfer window.

They could do with some more competition and depth in their ranks and their first three games in the league show they need more quality as well.

Wigan are next up for Charlton and they drew 1-1 last night with Wycombe Wanderers.