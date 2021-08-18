MK Dons defeated Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Stadium MK last night.

MK Dons picked up a well deserved, and much-needed first victory of their 2021/22 campaign on Tuesday night courtesy of a solid team performance which saw them come from behind v League One contenders Charlton Athletic.

It was Liam Manning’s first full game in charge of MK Dons coming after his appointment on Friday, the eve of his side’s Stadium MK curtain opener which saw the Dons undeservedly fail to pick up any points – it ended in a 2-1 victory for the visitors Sunderland.

One standout player in particular for the Dons last night though was Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott, who managed to claim his second of the season in as many games and an assist to go along with it.

Take a look at what these MK Dons fans had to say about the Irishman’s performance on Twitter:

Troy parrott is some player isn’t he — Max (@maxs_mkd) August 17, 2021

Better than Kane for sure — ™️ (@TM9_Afc) August 17, 2021

And Troy Parrott's Bergkamp-esque assist 🇮🇪⚽️♥️ Big thanks @RonanFagan1 for sending this my way 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/iXArOJV64y — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 17, 2021

Troy Parrott is an unbelievable footballer, oh my word — Martin (@MartinJAtherton) August 17, 2021

His movement was just unplayable tonight, — MarkC 💙 (@markculley5) August 17, 2021

Next to no chance of him being at Dons beyond January… Not sure how Ipswich didn't get him firing. Far too good for this league. — Dom (@westerbuck) August 17, 2021

Troy Parrott and Ethan Robson class tonight… great team performance #3pts — Feaver (@AlexFeaver) August 17, 2021