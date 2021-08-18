MK Dons defeated Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Stadium MK last night.

MK Dons picked up a well deserved, and much-needed first victory of their 2021/22 campaign on Tuesday night courtesy of a solid team performance which saw them come from behind v League One contenders Charlton Athletic.

It was Liam Manning’s first full game in charge of MK Dons coming after his appointment on Friday, the eve of his side’s Stadium MK curtain opener which saw the Dons undeservedly fail to pick up any points – it ended in a 2-1 victory for the visitors Sunderland.

One standout player in particular for the Dons last night though was Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott, who managed to claim his second of the season in as many games and an assist to go along with it.

Take a look at what these MK Dons fans had to say about the Irishman’s performance on Twitter: