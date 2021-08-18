Millwall were defeated 2-1 at home to Fulham last night thanks to goals from Aleksandar Mitrović and Fabio Carvalho.

Marco Silva took his Fulham side to The Den following a 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield. His side could not have got off to a better start as within the first 10 minutes Fulham took a deserved 2-0 lead.

The first was from Mitrovic, who neatly finished his chance inside the six-yard box with his left foot. The goal came about after lovely work on the left hand side from Carvalho.

It was once against the youngster involved but this time he was on the score-sheet. Neeskens Kebano played a clever through ball into Carvalho who hit his powerful shot into the bottom right corner, beating the Millwall keeper Bartosz Białkowski at his near post.

Despite a consolation goal for Millwall from Benik Afobe, Carvalho was the man who stole the show and earned Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award, with Fulham fans full of praise for the 18-year-old.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

This is the season the rest of the world wakes up to Fabio Carvalho. What a youth system Fulham have. Let's enjoy him while we have him #FFC #COYW — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 17, 2021

It’s a joke how good Fabio Carvalho is, what a gem we’ve got on our hands. Crucial that the club get his contract extended ASAP. #FFC — Alex Harris (@Alex_Harris1991) August 17, 2021

Fabio Carvalho is the truth — Tom Worville (@Worville) August 17, 2021

Fabio Carvalho. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Harry Wilson fan (@urghbusani) August 17, 2021

Fabio Carvalho, remember the name — Matthew (@spurs_bird8) August 17, 2021

We need to do whatever we can to get Carvalho a contract — Mils #FBPxG (@ameliapza) August 17, 2021