Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 against Wycombe Wanderers in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday evening.

In the first half, Will Keane thought he’d given Wigan the lead after heading in a cross from new signing Jordan Jones but it was deemed to be offside.

Just after the start of the second half, Jones’ free-kick was headed down by Wycombe to the feet of Callum Lang, who fired it into the top corner.

But in the 90th minute, Anthony Stewart headed the ball in off the post to equalise for Wycombe.

There was a number of impressive performances for Wigan from the likes of Tom Naylor, Tendayi Darikwa and Jones. However, it was Charlie Wyke who caught the eye and was considered to be the Man of the Match by many supporters.

Here’s what Wigan fans had to say about the 28-year-old’s performance: