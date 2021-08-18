Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 against Wycombe Wanderers in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday evening.

Wigan hosted Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe in an enthralling encounter at the DW Stadium yesterday.

In the first half, Will Keane thought he’d given Wigan the lead after heading in a cross from new signing Jordan Jones but it was deemed to be offside.

Just after the start of the second half, Jones’ free-kick was headed down by Wycombe to the feet of Callum Lang, who fired it into the top corner.

But in the 90th minute, Anthony Stewart headed the ball in off the post to equalise for Wycombe.

There was a number of impressive performances for Wigan from the likes of Tom Naylor, Tendayi Darikwa and Jones. However, it was Charlie Wyke who caught the eye and was considered to be the Man of the Match by many supporters.

Here’s what Wigan fans had to say about the 28-year-old’s performance:

Charlie Wyke is some CF ain’t he. Worked his socks off tonight. Some of those left footed pingers from Jones as well, only a matter of time. — Luke Toker (@tokeswafc) August 17, 2021

Cracking team performance tonight dont know how we haven't won

Charlie Wyke man of the match for me was everywhere

Once he gets that 1st goal be no stopping him

Few more games and well be flying — lee Armstrong (@larmy1979) August 17, 2021

Charlie Wyke is a very good centre forward ain’t he — Ben Finch (@_BenFinch) August 17, 2021

Wyke was superb tonight, getting better with each game, just needs the service and he will score goals. Hopefully won't be too long until he's off the mark #wafc — Adam O'Neill (@AdamONeillio) August 17, 2021

Thought Wyke was a genuine contender for MOM on Saturday and followed it up with another impressive performance tonight 👌

Worth the entrance fee alone to see the big man’s HT warm up routine😍 – although at one stage he looked like he’d overdone it & pulled something 😆 — Daz (@dazzer2012) August 17, 2021

17/08/21 Sky Bet League One Wigan 1-1 Wycombe MOM: Wyke pic.twitter.com/W4Sk2UWXZF — Ben (@Packnondo) August 17, 2021