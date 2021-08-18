Sunderland lost their first game of the League One campaign last night, as they travelled to Burton Albion who maintain their perfect record to start the season.

In a game which Sunderland majorly dominated but were wasteful with their chances, an Aiden McGeady 1v1 miss started a domino of missed opportunities. The visitors were ultimately undone by one shot on target, albeit a very good goal, and so the Black Cats will feel hard done by despite a pleasing performance.

Manager Lee Johnson tried not to blame the officials after a late offside decision ruled out what would’ve been a Ross Stewart equaliser and focused more on the fact he thought there should’ve been more added time.

With fans expressing contrasting thoughts on social media, some positive and negative. It was that man McGeady though who fans were talking about.

