Sunderland lost their first game of the League One campaign last night, as they travelled to Burton Albion who maintain their perfect record to start the season.

In a game which Sunderland majorly dominated but were wasteful with their chances, an Aiden McGeady 1v1 miss started a domino of missed opportunities. The visitors were ultimately undone by one shot on target, albeit a very good goal, and so the Black Cats will feel hard done by despite a pleasing performance.

Manager Lee Johnson tried not to blame the officials after a late offside decision ruled out what would’ve been a Ross Stewart equaliser and focused more on the fact he thought there should’ve been more added time.

With fans expressing contrasting thoughts on social media, some positive and negative. It was that man McGeady though who fans were talking about.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the veteran after last night’s defeat:

McGeady is 35 years old. On his day he's the best player in this league but he has to be carefully managed this year to get the best out of him imo. Starting him from the bench on Saturday is no big issue. #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) August 17, 2021

Aiden McGeady's one on one trying to chip the keeper a big moment if he finishes that 1-0 up and build momentum, Sunderland were wasteful and football is a punishing game. Overall can't really complain at the performance tonight learn from it and go again still been a good start. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) August 17, 2021

Going to be the inevitable uproar when I say this, but should McGeady be on the bench for Saturday’s game? Hasn’t looked a touch on what he was last season. With Broadhead, Pritchard etc all likely to be involved in some capacity. #SAFC — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) August 17, 2021

Neil was far better than Gooch or Mcgeady — Will (@wdt0_0) August 17, 2021

Should have been out of sight by half time, mcgeady trying to chip the keeper was shocking too — Jamie Davison (@jamie_davison1) August 17, 2021

Thought Gooch tried but was frustrating, McGeady poor. As you say, mix it up at the weekend — Matthew Powell (@Powell_Matthew) August 17, 2021