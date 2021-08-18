Barnsley lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

Barnsley faced Nathan Jones’ Luton side last night. Barnsley knew a loss could see them slide down the table, and would mean a first league defeat for the new manager Markus Schopp and his young Tykes side.

Schopp and the Reds fans inside Oakwell on Tuesday evening would have been very disappointed when Amari’i Bell scored for Luton inside just four minutes. The Hatters managed to hold out for all three points and despite some Barnsley chances, especially in the second half, they managed to preserve their victory and head back to the South with all three points.

For Barnsley, there were a number of contested performances on the pitch, particularly Clarke Odour who was playing up front but struggled until he was withdrawn in the 56th minute.

Here’s what Barnsley fans had to say on Twitter about the 22-year-old:

 