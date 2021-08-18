AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 at home to Gillingham in League One on Tuesday night, conceding a 97th minute equaliser.

Wimbledon came into Tuesday night unbeaten after a comeback draw at the weekend against Bolton, whilst Gillingham came into the clash after a poor display away at Plymouth

After a very poor first half with neither side creating a clear cut opportunity, Wimbledon came out and asserted their authority on the game bringing on names like Luke McCormick and Ollie Palmer.

In the 72nd minute, Gillingham player David Tutonda chopped down Henry Lawrence and got his marching orders. Then in the 85th minute substitutes McCormick and Palmer combined for what looked like the match-winner.

However in injury time, a deflected Gillingham shot by Paul Kalambayi flew over the Wimbledon keeper’s head and nestled into the net, leaving questions to be asked over the Dons’ mentality in seeing out games.

see how these AFC Wimbledon fans reacted to the draw on Twitter: