AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 at home to Gillingham in League One on Tuesday night, conceding a 97th minute equaliser.

Wimbledon came into Tuesday night unbeaten after a comeback draw at the weekend against Bolton, whilst Gillingham came into the clash after a poor display away at Plymouth

After a very poor first half with neither side creating a clear cut opportunity, Wimbledon came out and asserted their authority on the game bringing on names like Luke McCormick and Ollie Palmer.

In the 72nd minute, Gillingham player David Tutonda chopped down Henry Lawrence and got his marching orders. Then in the 85th minute substitutes McCormick and Palmer combined for what looked like the match-winner.

However in injury time, a deflected Gillingham shot by Paul Kalambayi flew over the Wimbledon keeper’s head and nestled into the net, leaving questions to be asked over the Dons’ mentality in seeing out games.

see how these AFC Wimbledon fans reacted to the draw on Twitter:

Shocking game management at the end… 2 points lost. — Rex Kramer (@CaptainKramer) August 17, 2021

That goal was an absolute sickener!!!! It happens sometimes but so unlucky!!!! Different team to last which is welcome — Phil Lines ⚒ (@PhilLines13) August 17, 2021

lads… 20 minutes against 10 men and yet there's a 97th minute equalizer. HOW?! Got to see games like that out. — Matt Merchant (@Matt_Merchant_) August 17, 2021

90+7 own goal equaliser always feels like a defeat. Thought we were very good tonight. Old cliche but we need to be more clinical and better learn dark arts of game management — Chris Lennon (@mrchrislennon) August 17, 2021

How on earth have we thrown that away, what happened, I was running for my train #afcw — wisemensay (@NPage10) August 17, 2021

One of the pitfalls of a young squad is poor discipline and nerve in the tighter moments. The win was ours to secure, but it slipped away. #AFCW — The Red Womble ⚽ (@TFCWomble) August 17, 2021