Peterborough United conceded an agonising 96th minute equaliser at home to promotion hopefuls Cardiff City last night.

After experiencing the highs of Saturday’s match against Derby, which included its own injury time drama, Posh faced Mick McCarthy’s side at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Following a close but mostly uneventful first 45 minutes of football, it was Darren Ferguson’s men that started the second half in style. Youngster Harrison Burrows continued his great work from the previous game, and after some dazzling footwork in the area his right-footed strike thundered into the roof of the Bluebirds’ net.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport

Siriki Dembélé finished off a fluid counter attack to double the lead, but thanks to the utilisation of long throw-ins and crosses, Cardiff managed to rescue a point at the death – Aden Flint’s brace was enough to ensure the Welsh side didn’t leave empty handed.

Burrows has taken to Championship football with ease at just 19-years-old – see what Posh fans had to say on Twitter about the attacker’s potential: