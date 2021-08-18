Portsmouth rose to the top of the League One table last night as they maintained their perfect start by securing a 1-0 home win against Shrewsbury Town.

There were a number of impressive performances within the Pompey ranks last night, with players across the pitch beginning to shine under Danny Cowley’s guidance.

Marcus Harness looked lively once again, while new stopper Gavin Bazunu also pulled off a crucial stoppage-time save to ensure that Portsmouth secured all three points.

However, it was the combative Ryan Tunnicliffe who stole the show, with his calm left-footed finish in the 3rd minute proving the difference between the two sides.

The former Luton Town midfielder now has one goal and three assists in his opening trio of League One matches for Portsmouth, and by the looks of Twitter, Tunnicliffe is fast becoming a fan favourite on the South Coast.

See what the Fratton faithful had to say about the 28-year-old’s performance on Twitter last night:

Tunnicliffe is so good it’s unbelievable 😍 Cowleys tricky blues! 💙 — Stuart Harcombe (@stuart_harcombe) August 17, 2021

Andy Cannon gets these numbers in a season and Ryan Tunnicliffe gets them in 3 games. I believe the word is “levels” https://t.co/QaanxM3mNI — matt 🐮 (@MattPFC) August 17, 2021

Ryan Tunnicliffe taught Pogba everything he knows #pompey — Reggie (@Reggiekon) August 17, 2021

Held on at the end but never in doubt. Freeman, Bazunu and tunnicliffe outstanding — James Barron (@JamesBarron24) August 17, 2021

Tunnicliffe is best in the league — RV MARX (@HarvMarksy) August 17, 2021

Tunnicliffe is mustard — Lez (@bigboygillespie) August 17, 2021