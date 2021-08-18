Blackpool lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City last night, coming only days after the Seasiders’ 2-0 home loss to Cardiff City.

Blackpool welcomed Coventry City in the Championship last night, as their search for a first in since returning to the second-tier draws on.

The game was settled with a controversial goal by Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres – many Blackpool fans thought the goal went off the former Brighton player’s hand but the goal stood.

Neil Critchley’s side can feel like they could have got something from the match with big chances falling to the likes of Shayne Lavery.

Gyökeres’ finish came from a lot of pressure from the visitors who were clearly the better side, but were certainly helped by Richard Keogh’s performance.

