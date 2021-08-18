Blackpool lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City last night, coming only days after the Seasiders’ 2-0 home loss to Cardiff City.

Blackpool welcomed Coventry City in the Championship last night, as their search for a first in since returning to the second-tier draws on.

The game was settled with a controversial goal by Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres – many Blackpool fans thought the goal went off the former Brighton player’s hand but the goal stood.

Neil Critchley’s side can feel like they could have got something from the match with big chances falling to the likes of Shayne Lavery.

Gyökeres’ finish came from a lot of pressure from the visitors who were clearly the better side, but were certainly helped by Richard Keogh’s performance.

See what these Tangerines fans had to say on Twitter about the former Derby defender’s performance tonight:

First half was terrible, better second half, don’t know why we play 442 with no proper left winger, no proper centre mid we get too easily overran & Richard keogh – I never want to see you in a Blackpool shirt again. Skinned alive like every game he’s played in this season 😓 — SAF (@ragnorkhan27) August 17, 2021

Blackpool probably deserved something out of that by the end. Creating chances wasn’t an issue which is a major positive compared to their last two league outings, but lacked the quality on the final touch. Defensively major question marks over Keogh who looked miles off it. — Sean McGinlay (@seanmcsport) August 17, 2021

Can’t argue with anything said, onto Bournemouth now very tricky game, keogh needs to be replaced ASAP — Ollie Charles 🎧 (@olliecharlesdj) August 17, 2021

Richard Keogh is giving me heart palpitations already and it’s only the third game of the season #UTMP — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) August 17, 2021

Thought Bowler and Lavery were two of the better players to be honest. Keogh can get in the bin mind. — Rob Walker (@TangerineRob) August 17, 2021

Hi never ever play Richard Keogh again — Mason (@masonm0601) August 17, 2021