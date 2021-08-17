Holstein Kiel have signed Lewis Holtby following his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The Bundesliga.2 side have lured the midfielder back to Germany, as announced by their official club website.

Holtby, who is 30-years-old, was released by Blackburn at the end of last season.

He became a free agent at the end of June and has since been weighing up his options.

Rovers spell

Holtby joined Blackburn in September 2019 and made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire side during his first season at the club.

He then played 29 times last term but suffered a knee injury in February.

Rovers cut ties with the Germany international when his contract expired at the end of June and he has found a new club now.

Career to date

Holtby arguably made his name at Schalke and earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur on the back of him time there in 2013.

He spent two years on the books at Spurs but struggled to make an impact in North London which saw him loaned out to Fulham and Hamburg.

The latter snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2015 and he stayed there for four years before his move to Blackburn.

New club

Holtby is now back in Germany and will playing against Hamburg for Holstein Kiel this season.

They finished 3rd in the last campaign and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.