Bournemouth have approached Watford about signing Domingos Quina, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

Bournemouth are interested in luring the youngster back down to the Championship.

Quina, who is 21-years-old, is said to be assessing his options at the moment with a couple of weeks left in the transfer window.

The Watford Observer’s report says the attacking midfielder was offered to Udinese earlier this summer but he turned down a move to the Serie A side.

May struggle for game time

Bournemouth could now try and keep him in England but clubs in Portugal and Spain are also said to be keen.

Quina’s chances of getting game time with Watford in the Premier League are slim this season which has cast doubt over his future at Vicarage Road.

He made 15 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions in the first-half of the last campaign.

The Portugal youth international then spent the second-half of the season on loan at Granada in Spain.

Career to date

Quina played in the academy at Benfica before moving to England as a youngster to initially join Chelsea.

He then moved on to London rivals West Ham United and went on to play six times for the Hammers’ first-team.

Watford then came calling in 2018 and he has since made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Hertfordshire club, chipping in with three goals.

He was loaned out to Granada last season and is now on the radar of Bournemouth.