Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal is ‘very much back’ on says talkSPORT report Alex Crook, who also says that the Blades are ‘open to a sale’.

Ramsdale, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The England international though looked set to be staying at Bramall Lane after it was reported earlier this month that Arsenal were pulling their interest in the shot-stopper.

Now though, Crook says that the move is back on and that Arsenal withdrawing their interest was ‘a piece of brinkmanship’. He tweeted earlier today:

Told Aaron Ramsdale to #AFC is very much back on and very likely to happen. Appears the Gunners' withdrawing their interest last week was simply a piece of brinkmanship. #SUFC open to a sale to raise funds to rebuild their team. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 17, 2021

It was reported earlier today by The Star that Arsenal were planning to submit a new offer for Ramsdale, with the bid said to be in the region of £28million.

The Star also go on to report how United are set to sanction the sale of Ramsdale for that £28million fee.

United paid £18million for Ramsdale last summer but reports this time round have valued Ramsdale at above £30million.

Goalkeeper crisis for Blades?

Sheffield United let Simon Moore go this summer and now Ramsdale looks set to depart too.

Should Ramsdale depart then Slavisa Jokanovic will be left with Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham as his two first-team keepers and so expect some of that £28million to be spent on a new no.1.

Interestingly, Crook explains how Sheffield United will use whatever fee they receive from Arsenal to ‘rebuild their team’ but with just two weeks left of the window, the Blades will need Ramsdale’s move to go through sharpish to ensure they have enough time to reinvest the money.