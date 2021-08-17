MK Dons goalkeeper Laurie Walker has returned to Oldham Athletic on an emergency loan deal, it has been confirmed.

Last season, experienced goalkeeper Laurie Walker spent time on loan with Oldham Athletic on an emergency basis, featuring 13 times for the Latics before returning to parent club MK Dons.

Now, amid Oldham’s goalkeeping crisis, it has been confirmed that Walker has returned to Boundary Park on a seven-day loan deal.

Oldham Athletic have confirmed that Walker has returned following an injury to Danny Rogers.

The 27-year-old is unable for the upcoming clash with Bristol Rovers, leaving Keith Curle with limited options in between the sticks.

Former Blackburn Rovers man Jayson Leutwiler is on the books after arriving on a free transfer earlier this summer, but his situation remains unclear, leaving 17-year-old Kacper Danielewicz as the only other option in goal.

However, Walker’s return provides the necessary cover for now, so it awaits to be seen how the ‘keeper situation at Boundary Park pans out in the coming weeks.

Previous Oldham stint

While with the League Two side last season, Walker managed to keep two clean sheets in 13 games across all competitions.

He joined in March and would remain in goal until the end of the season, conceding 25 goals along the way.

Walker’s season so far

The 31-year-old was selected for MK Dons’ season opener against Bolton Wanderers, shipping three goals in a 3-3 draw.

However, after being started in the opening game of the season, Walker was left out of the squad completely for the following game against Sunderland.