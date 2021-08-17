Swansea City have entered the chase for Watford’s out of favour striker Andre Gray, according to Football Insider.

Andre Gray has a year remaining on his contract with Premier League new boys Watford and Xisco Munoz is said to be looking to offload the striker.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Vicarage Road, Championship outfit West Brom were said keen on Gray earlier this month (Football Insider).

Now, it has emerged from the same outlet that the Baggies are facing competition from Swansea City.

Football Insider states Swansea are now keen on Gray, with Russell Martin sizing up a potential loan swoop for the 30-year-old.

Swansea’s current attacking options

The Swans have already been active in bringing in new strikers this summer.

Promising duo Joel Piroe and Kyle Joseph sealed moves to the Liberty Stadium earlier this summer, both arriving under Steve Cooper’s management.

Liam Cullen is the only other natural striker on the books with Swansea, with Jamal Lowe partnering Cullen upfront in their opening two games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

Experienced at Championship level

Despite his struggles since joining Watford back in 2017, Gray has previously flourished in the second-tier.

He has netted 46 goals and provided 19 assists in 118 games in the Championship, featuring for Brentford, Burnley and Watford in the division.

Better options available?

His experience of the Championship is far more than that of Swansea’s current options, but he really struggled to make an impact with the Hornets last season.

Gray’s time at Watford indicates he is past his best, so it could be wise for Swansea to look elsewhere in their hunt for attacking additions.