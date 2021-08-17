Bournemouth have sealed a deal for free agent goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, it has been confirmed.

Following the expiry of his contract with Premier League new boys Norwich City, 30-year-old shot-stopper Orjan Nyland has been on the hunt for a new club.

Now, it has claimed that Bournemouth have swooped in to bring him to Dean Court.

Scott Parker has been in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements, with Nyland now coming in to provide some cover and competition for academy graduate Mark Travers.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Nyland has completed his move to Bournemouth.

Upon the announcement of the goalkeeper’s arrival, Nyland has put pen to paper on a one-year contract to keep him with the club for the rest of the season.

A point to prove

Nyland has international pedigree under his belt and previously impressed in Germany, but his time in England has not gone quite as planned.

The 30-year-old was unable to nail down a starting spot with Aston Villa, with individual errors leading to his eventual dropping from the starting 11.

He was also unable to break into Norwich’s starting 11, acting as backup throughout his time at Carrow Road before leaving without making an appearance.

A much-needed addition

With Travers the only senior goalkeeper at Bournemouth, Parker will be pleased to see the deal for the Norwegian goes through.

Young Will Dennis has been Travers’ backup after Asmir Begovic’s summer departure.

It means that if Bournemouth fail in their pursuit for Woodman, who has been called into first-team action at St. James’ Park amid a goalkeeping injury crisis, the club have two solid senior options available.