Wigan Athletic looked certs for relegation at one point last season. However, a late fightback saw them preserve their League Ine status.

Wigan Athletic seem determined to not be in those waters again this season and have been very busy in the transfer market this summer window.

As well as bringing in the likes of Charlie Wyke, Gwion Edwards and Max Power, there is also some media noise crediting the Latics with interest in Stoke City midfielder James McClean.

However, one man not arriving at the DW Stadium is ex-Sheffield Wednesday prospect Luke Hall according to Sun man Alan Nixon on Twitter:

Hall won’t be happening https://t.co/X6yQCrOFwe — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 17, 2021

Who is Luke Hall?

Hall is currently without a club after being one of 10 Sheffield Wednesday players not retained by the Owls this summer.

He left the Hillsborough club after being an important part of their youth academy. He represented England at youth level when he was younger.

He spent a part of this summer trying to earn a deal with Brentford and their B side squad.

However, that looks to have not come to fruition, hence the links to Wigan Athletic.

Thoughts?

Nixon is a man with many feelers out in the football world. If he is this adamant that a Wigan move for Hall is not on then it likely isn’t.

In essence, that leaves the former Sheffield Wednesday prospect in limbo. Being a free agent, he won’t be limited by the transfer window closing date of August 31.

However, the longer the window drags on, the more difficult it becomes for players to get picked up. Clubs will want players in as quickly as possible so they can get integrated with the team, its playing style and ethos.