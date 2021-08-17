Charlton Athletic are interested in a move for free agent winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to reports.

The former Aston Villa youngster is available for nothing this summer after being let go by Tranmere Rovers at the end of his contract.

Blackett-Taylor has attracted interest from elsewhere, with reports claiming last month that Wigan Athletic were eyeing a deal.

However, those claims are yet to materialise into anything and now, it has emerged on London News Online that Blackett-Taylor is attracting interest from Charlton Athletic.

It is stated that Blackett-Taylor has emerged on Nigel Adkins’ transfer radar as he looks to add some more fresh faces to his squad.

As he’s a free agent, the Addicks would be under no pressure to seal a deal before the end of the transfer window as well. With Adkins interested in a potential deal, it will be interesting to see if a move can materialise.

A versatile forward

The 23-year-old free agent can play in a range of roles, featuring on both the left and right-wing over the course of his career.

Not only that but the Villa academy graduate has also been utilised as an attacking midfielder or centre-forward on occasion, so he would provide an Adkins with a fresh attacking option in a range of roles.

What could he bring to The Valley?

Blackett-Taylor is a quick and tricky dribbler, often looking to beat his man before delivering into the box.

As a free agent, a move for the forward would be low-risk and low cost, so it could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Charlton Athletic.