Swansea City host Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City will go in search on their first Championship win of the season when they welcome Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City tonight.

The Swans drew 0-0 with Sheffield United in South Wales over the weekend and now faces a Stoke side who’ve picked up four points from their opening two games of the campaign.

Which Swansea City players are absent tonight?

Connor Roberts remains a long-term absentee for the Swans with a groin injury, whilst Korey Smith (calf) and Liam Walsh (hamstring) are also rued out of tonight;s clash, as per Wales Online.

But Martin could welcome a trio of players back into the squad tonight – Jay Fulton is available for selection following a three-game suspension, with Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett also expected to return.

Bennett started the first game of the season but has been left out of the side since, with Naughton having sat out the Sheffield United draw.

Ethan Laird is also available for selection following his loan move from Manchester United.

How will Swansea City line up v Stoke City?

Here’s how we expect Swansea City to line up v Stoke City later today:

Benda

Bidwell

Manning

Bennett

Cabango

Naughton

Downes

Grimes

Cullen

Paterson

Lowe

Martin’s passing style of play has been evident during his early Swansea City days. He likes to play with five defenders on the pitch, three playing in the middle and spraying the ball around in search of an attacking opening.

The more experienced Bennett could come back into the side tonight for Brandon Cooper and Naughton in the right-wing back position for Joel Latibeaudiere who’s played every minute of Swansea’s season so far.

It’ll be another tightly contested match for both sides, with a win for either side able to shoot either team up the Championship table.