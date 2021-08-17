Matty Longstaff has been given the green light to leave Newcastle United on loan, with Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town all keen.

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is no stranger to Championship loan interest.

Earlier this summer, West Brom and Middlesbrough were both said keen on the youngster, who has been unable to nail down a starting spot under Steve Bruce.

Now, three new teams have been said keen on Longstaff, with Newcastle ready to send him out on loan.

As per a report from Chronicle Live, Championship trio Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are all eyeing a potential loan deal for Longstaff.

With Joe Willock coming through the door at St. James’ Park, first-team chances will be even more limited for the midfield prodigy.

As a result, Bruce has green-lighted a loan move away, so it will be interesting to see who can win the battle for his services.

An eye-catching talent

Longstaff’s breakthrough into Newcastle’s first-team caught the attention of fans across the country, netting the winner over Manchester United in his debut.

The energetic midfielder has been unable to nail down a spot in the Magpies’ starting 11 since, however, so a loan move could be perfect for the Rotherham-born talent.

Championship switch on his radar

The report states that Longstaff has his eyes on a move to the Championship after previously attracting interest from Scotland.

With Longstaff determined to get a chance at consistent first-team football, it will be interesting to see if any of the three second-tier sides linked can secure a deal before the window slams shut.