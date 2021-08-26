Sunderland are rightly one EFL side who can rightly stand proud when called a ‘big club’ by football observers and neutrals.

Sunderland might be in League One but their opening day attendance of 31,549 at home to Wigan Athletic bears testament to that.

However, they have been in League One that long that there is always that danger of falling into ‘former big club’ status.

This season the Black Cats have the EFL’s youngest owner, 24-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, at the helm.

They have brought in a number of players such as Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield) and Corry Evans (Blackburn) from fellow EFL sides.

One of those to arrive was Nathan Broadhead, a loan deal from Everton’s Under-23s. Per an article on Sunderland’s website, it is another ex-Everton youngster, Jack McIntyre, whose signature has been confirmed after his release by the Toffees.

Who is Jack McIntyre?

McIntyre is an 18-year-old Manchester-born goalkeeper who was released by Everton this summer.

The Toffeemen signed him in July 2017 from Manchester City’s youth set-up where he started his football journey.

He was a feature for the Merseyside club’s Under-18s and racked up six Under-18 Premier League appearances in the 2019/20 campaign. One of these was a 10-0 rout of Sunderland’s youngsters.

Across his documented time at Goodison Park, McIntyre featured in seven games, conceding 16 times and keeping that one clean sheet against the young Black Cats.

#safc have confirmed that goalkeeper Jack McIntyre has signed a one-year deal.

McIntyre has been on trial with the U23s since the summer, and has played several time for Elliott Dickman's side — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 26, 2021

Where will Jack McIntyre fit in at Sunderland?

When looking at Sunderland’s first-team squad and their goalkeeping, it’s difficult to see Jack McIntyre hitting out for the first-team.

Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson (promoted from the Under-23s) look to have that level of representation sealed up for the Black Cats.

However, that is not to dismiss this move by Sunderland for Jack McIntyre. He’s obviously got something that has caught the Wearside outfit’s eye.

The Black Cats website article confirms that he is a player signed ostensibly for the Under-23s. It is likely that he will be one player that is signed with an eye for the future.

An indication of this comes from Under-23s boss Elliott Dickman who said of McIntyre’s move: “He’s going to add some quality to our group, and hopefully he’ll be in and around the first team in a training role.”

Comment: The reasons why this is a good move

Sunderland will have taken in the pedigree that McIntyre has, coming from the youth set-ups at both Manchester City and Everton. His exposure to high-level coaching will be a part of that.

They have also seen him first hand; youngster McIntyre has been on trial at the Stadium of Light and he has featured in games against Fulham’s youngsters and against Darlington.

A move by Sunderland for Jack McIntyre would be a good one. Good in the respect that he will become a ‘keeper for the future.

It has been confirmed by the club that he will be one for the future. The Black Cats can develop him through their youth levels with an eye on a first-team berth.