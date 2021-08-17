Blackburn Rovers’ new arrival Leighton Clarkson has revealed he spoke with fellow Liverpool prodigy Harvey Elliott before sealing his loan move to Ewood Park.

Leighton Clarkson became Blackburn Rovers’ first signing of the summer earlier this week.

He becomes the latest highly-rated Liverpool prodigy to link up with the Ewood Park outfit for the season, with young star Harvey Elliott spending the 2020/21 campaign with Tony Mowbray’s side.

Now, following his move to Blackburn, Clarkson has revealed the role Elliott played in his temporary switch.

Speaking with the club’s official website, Clarkson revealed he spoke with the former Rovers loan star “a lot” before making the move.

He stated that Elliott spoke highly of life at Ewood Park during Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Austria.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I had a lot of conversations with Harvey.

“While we were in Austria we were talking about it and he loved every minute of it here. He said ‘you’ll do well, you’ll get on with the lads, they’re a great bunch of lads and everything about it is a great club’.

“The fact that I’m born here and this is my club, he said ‘you’ll just go and smash it’ and hopefully that’s what I’ll do.”

Still assisting

Even after his time with Blackburn Rovers has come to an end, Clarkson’s words reveal Elliott is still assisting Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 18-year-old provided 11 assists in 42 games for Rovers, as well as netting seven goals. With his role in Clarkson’s move revealed, the attacking prodigy is proving to help out his former side even after his return to Liverpool.

Clarkson’s promising pre-season

If Clarkson can continue the form shown in pre-season, Blackburn could have another talented Liverpool youngster on their hands.

The young midfielder put in some promising performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in pre-season and has impressed for the Anfield club’s youth sides, so it will be interesting to see if he can succeed in his jump up to senior football.