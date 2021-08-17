Brandon Hanlan “wants to go” and join League One side Lincoln City, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has said.

Lincoln City were said keen on Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan last week, with it emerging from Bristol Live that the Gas have already turned down a bid from the Imps for the 24-year-old.

Michael Appleton is keen to add Hanlan as he looks to bolster his attacking ranks before the end of the month.

Now, an update on the striker’s situation at the Memorial Stadium has emerged from Joey Barton.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Barton has revealed that the situation is diffcult, adding that Hanlan “wants to go and play for Lincoln”.

The Bristol Rovers boss went on to add that he has told the former Charlton Athletic that he wants him to stay, but added that he isn’t sure if the player feels the same way.

“We’ve got a difficult situation,” Barton said.

“He’s aware of his interest, as all players are. We’re not naive enough to think people don’t make contact.

“Through injury or choice he’s not available and he wants to go and play for Lincoln.

“The problem I’ve got is he we’re not getting offered the money we’ve paid for him and we haven’t got any other options. I told him this morning I don’t want him to go, I want him to be here. I’m not entirely sure that sentiment is echoed, so it makes it difficult.”

With Barton providing fresh insight on the situation, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

What could come next?

Well, if Appleton is determined to bring Hanlan to Sincil Bank, the Imps will have to up their bid for Hanlan.

Barton confirmed their first offer is less than they paid to bring him to Bristol Rovers last summer, with a tribunal ruling that the club pay a £150,000 fee to Gillingham for the deal.

Barton’s attacking worries

The Bristol Rovers manager also stated that he is worried about letting Hanlan go amid their current striker situation.

Summer signing Brett Pitman is currently sidelined, while Aaron Collins isn’t at full fitness just yet. That has left Harvey Saunders as Rovers’ main option upfront in the opening games.