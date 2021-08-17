Wigan Athletic endured a torrid time two seasons ago when they went into administration whilst in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wigan Athletic fans were forced to watch this unfold after their new owner placed them in that position.

The EFL were forced to apply a points deduction – this was actioned at the end of the season and saw the Latics relegated.

They struggled in last season’s League One competition and only narrowly avoided relegation after having to sell many of their players and star youngsters.

However, the Lancashire club has certainly started to turn things around this season and have been busy in the transfer market.

They have signed a number of players, headlined by Sunderland’s goal-laden striker Charlie Wyke.

However, they are seemingly not done and have been placed as interested in Stoke City’s Ireland international midfielder James McClean.

This is something that is still bubbling under and has fans asking journalists about the current state of play. One such Twitter user asked The Sun’s Alan Nixon – this was his reply:

Thoughts?

Sun man Nixon has many connections in the football world. If there is any degree of interest from Wigan on McClean, then he would know about it.

His two-word response here indicates that he thinks that a Latics’ move for McClean is definitely still live.

32-year-old McClean is still a class operator along the left flank and would add depth to Wigan’s attacking game.

McClean would bring 175 games (21 goals/29 assists) of Championship experience with him. He also has 158 games (11 goals/13 assists) of experience from the Premier League tucked under his belt.

He’d be the Latics version of Aiden McGeady at Sunderland, a player who can get forward and supply the ammunition for Charlie Wyke.

Wyke is yet to spark at the DW Stadium. Wigan signing McClean could be the spark that they need to set Charlie Wyke off.

In short, a great signing if this one comes off for Leam Richardson.