Nottingham Forest have confirmed young midfielder Josh Barnes has completed a short-term loan move to Truro City.

While only three players have joined Nottingham Forest this summer, a host of players have headed for the exit door.

Samba Sow, Sammy Ameobi and Yuri Ribiero are just three to have headed out this summer, while a number of both senior and U23s players departed at the end of their contracts.

One player who has remained with Forest and recently penned a new deal is young midfielder Josh Barnes, who has now sealed a short-term loan move away from the Championship side.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Barnes has joined Southern League side Truro City on a one-month loan deal.

He departs on a temporary basis as he looks to pick up experience of senior football away from Forest.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Barnes stated that Truro have been interested in him “for a while”, only for the pandemic to “put a dent” in those plans.

Now, having sealed his move to Paul Wotton’s side, he will be looking to impress while out on loan.

Barnes’ career to date

At only 20, Barnes is still very much in the early stages of his career.

Able to feature as a left-midfielder or in the middle, the Forest youngster has found most of his game time with the club’s youth sides. He also made his first appearance for their U23s earlier this season, featuring in a defeat to Aston Villa U23s.

Now, as he looks to take his first steps into senior football, it will be interesting to see how Barnes fares with Truro.