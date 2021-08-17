Reporter Alan Nixon says Wigan Athletic are ‘trying’ to strike a deal to re-sign James McClean from Stoke City (see tweet below).

Wigan Athletic have been linked with bringing the winger back to the DW Stadium over recent times.

McClean, who is 32-years-old, could be allowed to leave Stoke having fallen out-of-favour under Michael O’Neill.

Bolton Wanderers have also appeared in the running to sign him but the Bolton News say he is not on their radar.

Left Wigan six years ago

This could pave the way for fellow North West side Wigan to swoop in and Nixon says they are trying to get him.

McClean was a hit with the Latics during his time there from 2013 to 2015.

He played 86 times in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals before heading out the exit door to West Bromwich Albion six years ago.

Career to date

McClean is an experienced player in the Football League now having moved to England in 2011 to join Sunderland from Derry City.

He has racked up over 450 appearances so far and has also managed 56 goals.

Where would he fit in at Wigan?

The Irishman would give Leam Richardson’s side more options and competition out wide for the long season ahead.

He would also inject some quality into their ranks and could prove to be a decent coup for the League One side if they were able to get a deal done for him.