Released Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has been linked with a move to Birmingham City this month.

Alan Nixon previously mentioned in The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21) that Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was keen on a move for Dann, 34.

The Englishman briefly played for Birmingham City and had Bowyer as a teammate back then. Since, Dann has spent the last seven years at Selhurst Park before his release this summer, with links to Bournemouth cropping up last month too.

What’s been reported so far?

After Nixon linked Dann with a move to St Andrew’s, Bowyer has poured cold water on the potential move. He told Birmingham Live when asked if he’s pursuing the free agent defender earlier this week:

“Not at the moment. I know Scott, I played with him, he’s a lovely lad with lots of experience but I’ve not heard anything regarding Scott.”

That came shortly after Crystal Palace officially announced his departure from the club.

Are there any fresh updates?

After Bowyer’s comments on the potential signing, the links seem to have gone dry. But Nixon took to Twitter yesterday to give another update on Dann to Birmingham City, saying:

Not heard any different … but it’s taking some time to complete … https://t.co/1yRddUfqNp — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

Nixon then has given some life to this possible transfer. It may be a case of the move being kept under wraps with Nixon having ‘not heard any different’ but only time will tell whether Dann reunites with Bowyer at Birmingham City this summer.

Blues are in action against Bournemouth tomorrow evening.