Arsenal are confident of striking a deal with Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal are poised to submit a new offer they think Sheffield United will accept, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Gunners believe a fee in the region of around £28million will be given the green light by the Blades.

Ramsdale, who is 23-years-old, has been identified by Mikel Arteta’s side as someone to compete with Bernd Leno for their number one spot.

Premier League lifeline

The ‘keeper only moved back to Sheffield United last summer and was part of their side relegated to the Championship last season.

However, he may now be thrown a Premier League lifeline after months of speculation about his future.

He has made 44 appearances for the Blades since moving back there from Bournemouth and has played twice so far this season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, Sheffield United could now be poised to accept a big-money bid from Arsenal.

Arsenal move

It is no secret that Ramsdale endured a tough past season in the Premier League and was the subject of a lot of criticism, especially during the first-half of the campaign.

He will feel he has a point to prove and this potential move to Arsenal would be a great opportunity for him to do so.

The Stoke-born ‘keeper is a good age at 23 and has the potential to develop in the future as well.