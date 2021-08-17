Middlesbrough are close to signing a ‘left-sided player’ this week, revealed manager Neil Warnock in his pre-match press conference.

Middlesbrough were looking to the transfer market to provide cover at left-back and to provide competition for Marc Bola. Ideally Warnock would like somebody that can also cover at centre-back if needed.

Although the player is unnamed, the Boro boss revealed that they are close to signing and that it will certainly benefit the squad going forwards.

“Something is close,” he said.

“I’m hoping to put a left-sided player into the squad this week. It will give us some help.”

Why do they need cover?

Middlesbrough have Marc Bola as their only natural left-back at present. They allowed youngster Hayden Coulson to join Ipswich Town earlier in the window as a means of getting regular playing time.

New signing Lee Peltier can fill in there despite being a natural right-back. Whilst fellow right-back Djed Spence, as well as attackers Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones have been used as a left-back or left wing-back in pre-season in Bola’s absence.

Who could the player be?

Middlesbrough have been linked to Ciaron Brown from Cardiff City in recent weeks and even placed a bid. However, the Bluebirds rejected the offer outright with manager Mick McCarthy confirming that he ‘will stay’ beyond the transfer deadline.

More recently, Boro have been credited with an interest in Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell. The Swans are pursuing a deal to sign Max Lowe from Sheffield United, which could free up Bidwell to join the Teessiders. No bid has been made as of yet though.

However, the player close to joining could be a different player altogether.