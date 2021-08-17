Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight away at MK Dons.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for their first win of the season.

They drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign before losing 2-1 away at Oxford United on Saturday.

Tonight is an opportunity for Charlie Kirk to potentially make his debut for the club after joining from fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra last week.

Team news

The Oxford clash came too soon for Alex Gilbey, Ben Purrington and Ronnie Schwartz and it hasn’t been confirmed as to whether they will be available for tonight.

Jake Forster-Caskey remains the Addicks’ only long-term absentee.

Tough test

MK Dons have a new boss in the dugout in Liam Manning and the 35-year-old will be eager to get his first win.

He has left Belgian side Lommel to take over the Buckinghamshire side and has previously coached in the academies at West Ham United, Ipswich Town and New York City.

Predicted line-up

(4-3-3)- Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo, Chris Gunter, Sean Clare, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington.

Score prediction

This is a tricky game for Nigel Adkins’ side but I think they’ll get something. 1-1 – Stockley to score.

Kirk is poised to make his debut tonight and I expect him to come off the bench at some point.