Blackpool loan man from last season Ben Woodburn is wanted by Hearts, as per a report by Goal.

The Liverpool winger is not short of interest with it looking like he will move out on loan again.

Woodburn, who is 21-years-old, spent time with Blackpool in the last campaign in League One.

Hearts are leading the race for his signature at the moment with clubs in Denmark and Croatia also keen.

Blackpool spell

Woodburn joined Blackpool for the first-half of last season and linked up with his former Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.

However, he struggled to make an impact at Bloomfield Road and went back to Anfield in January and failing to score in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Career to date

The Wales international has made 11 appearances for Liverpool’s first-team so far in his career and was tipped for a bright future when he first burst onto the scene.

However, injuries have affected him and he has been shipped out on loan a few times now.

Sheffield United came calling first and he spent part of the 2018/19 season with the Blades in the Championship and played eight times.

He then switched to Oxford United for the campaign after and scored once in 16 matches for the U’s.



Fresh start

Hearts could now lure him up to Scotland for a change of scene and Woodburn has a point to prove after his spell at Blackpool.