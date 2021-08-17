Blackburn Rovers target Niall Huggins could be sanctioned a transfer this summer, with Leeds United open to permanent and temporary offers for the youngster.

Huggins, 20, emerged on Blackburn Rovers’ radar earlier this month and a fresh report from the Lancashire Telegraph has provided an update on Leeds United’s stance.

It is said that the Whites are open to offers for the Wales youth international, either permanent or temporary.

Tony Mowbray is in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and with the end of the window on the horizon, will be hoping for some activity sooner rather than later.

Leeds’ stance will come as a boost to Mowbray, who is said to have sized up Huggins as a potential addition at full-back.

It awaits to be seen if Blackburn are able to strike a deal for the youngster as we enter the final fortnight of the transfer window.

Full-back options needed

After losing Amari’i Bell and Barry Douglas, another addition at left-back would be wise.

As it stands, Harry Pickering is Blackburn’s only natural left-back. Huggins can also play at right-back, so his addition would provide cover for Ryan Nyambe. Joe Rankin-Costello has covered at right-back when required, so the arrival of Huggins could free him to play in midfield.

A promising talent

Huggins’ potential has been recognised, with Marcelo Bielsa handing him his Premier League debut against Arsenal last season.

The youngster has impressed for Leeds’ youth sides, featuring frequently for their U23s.

However, with the Lancashire Telegraph stating the top-flight side are open to letting him go, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn can tempt Huggins away from Elland Road before the window slams shut.