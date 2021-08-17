Sunderland travel to Burton Albion in League One tonight.

Lee Johnson’s side have won all three of their opening games of the season 2-1 (two in the league and one in the Carabao Cup) and tonight they head to the Pirelli Stadium to face a Burton Albion side who’ve also won their opening two League One fixtures.

It’ll be another fiercely contested match in the third-tier and Johnson could field a make-shift side for the trip, with his Black Cats side welcoming AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Which Sunderland players are absent from tonight’s game?

Johnson is pretty fortunate in that he doesn’t have any significant injuries to deal with – the only potential absentee from tonight is Corry Evans who is set for a late fitness test after coming off with a ‘slight hamstring issue’ in the last outing v MK Dons.

Elsewhere, Luke O’Nien could return to the side after missing the last outing through illness, whilst new arrival Nathan Broadhead is available for selection.

Speaking to Chronicle Live this week though, Johnson hinted that he could rotate his squad for the trip to Burton tonight, name-dropping Aiden McGeady as a potential change.

How will Sunderland line up v Burton Albion tonight?

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Burton Albion tonight:

Burge

Cirkin

Doyle

Wright

Winchester

Neil

O’Nien

Pritchard

Embleton

Gooch

Stewart

Ross Stewart is the one to watch tonight – he’s proving a more than worthy replacement for the departed Charlie Wyke having scored in both of his side’s opening League One fixtures.

Elsewhere, we could see Alex Pritchard handed a start after his slow introduction into the side following his battle with Covid-19 in pre-season, and we expect Bailey Wright to step into the back-four after starting the MK Dons game on the bench.

An exciting game, and another win for Sunderland could really give them momentum in the early stages of this League One season.