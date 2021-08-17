Fulham travel to Millwall in the Championship tonight, as Marco Silva looks for a second-straight win charge of the Whites.

Silva picked up his first win as Fulham boss with a resounding 5-1 win away at Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

His side remain unbeaten in the Championship after a 1-1 draw v Middlesbrough on the opening day but face another tough assignment tonight in Millwall, who’ve drawn their opening two Championship games.

Which Fulham players are absent tonight?

Silva said yesterday that Harrison Reed could possibly make his return to action tonight, though gave no definite answer on that front.

Meanwhile, Tom Cairney, Terrence Kongolo and Anthony Knockaert remain sidelined and unavailable for tonight’s clash, with Harry Wilson suspended following his red card v Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

How will Fulham line up v Millwall tonight?

Here’s our predicted Fulham XI for the game at The Den tonight:

Gazzaniga

Bryan

Ream

Adarabioyo

Tete

Seri

Onomah

Reid

Carvalho

Cavaleiro

Mitrovic

With Wilson suspended we can expect Ivan Cavaleiro to slot into the right-wing position – the Portuguese scored twice coming off the bench v Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, Silva has given Jean-Michael Seri a lifeline. The midfielder came into the side against the Terriers, starting alongside Josh Onomah in the holding midfield role.

It should be a fiercely compeitive game tonight between two sides eyeing a top-six spot come the end of the season but after Fulham’s emphatic win last time out, Millwall will be expecting the onslaught tonight.