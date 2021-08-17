Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are looking into a deal for Kean Bryan following his departure from Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Blackburn and Middlesbrough. Both looking into a deal for Kean Bryan. Free agent after left Sheff U. Versatile defender. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 17, 2021

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are battling it out to sign the versatile defender.

Bryan, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at Sheffield United expiring at the end of June.

He has a big decision to make on his next move and isn’t short of options in the Championship.

Bryan made 15 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

He signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for them in his opening two seasons. He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of campaign before the last one before returning to his parent club.

Where next

Bryan got game time last term having previously been frozen out and is now on the move with Blackburn and Middlesbrough keen.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of this transfer battle.