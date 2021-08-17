Birmingham City have had a busy summer with Lee Bowyer now in his first full season in charge of the Midlands club.

Birmingham City have made a solid start to the season with a win and a draw in their opening two matches in the Championship.

The Blues don’t appear to have stopped their recruitment just yet with a couple of weeks left of the transfer window.

Here is the latest news coming out of St. Andrew’s right now-

Read: Player released by Birmingham City snapped up by new club

Former defender linked

Scott Dann has been linked with a move back to Birmingham, as per BBC journalist Alex Howell on Twitter.

The experienced centre-back has emerged as an option for the Midlands side and helped them win the League Cup in his previous spell at the club.

He has spent the past seven years on the books at Crystal Palace and was a key factor behind the Eagles establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Bowyer and Taylor reunion?

Bowyer worked with Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor at Charlton Athletic and reporter Alan Nixon has said that he is a target for the Blues.

Taylor has since come out and said he is happy at the City Ground at the moment but it will be interesting to see if anything develops with this one as the end of the window draws closer.

Read: Birmingham City-linked free agent completes new move

One out, one in?

Birmingham have let Sam Cosgrove head out on loan to Shrewsbury Town which could pave the way for another striker to come in and replace him.

Bowyer told Birmingham Live late last week that that is now the plan.