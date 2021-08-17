QPR defender Rob Dickie has been linked with both Leeds United and Wolves after his fine start to the Championship season.

Dickie, 25, is being linked with both Leeds United and Wolves as the summer transfer widow enters its final couple of weeks.

The Englishman only joined up with QPR from Oxford United last summer but after an impressive debut season and a blistering start to this campaign, in which Dickie has scored in all three of the R’s opening games, Premier league links are starting to emerge.

What has Mark Warburton said about Dickie’s future?

Speaking to West London Sport this week, before Dickie’s Premier League links were reported, R’s boss Mark Warburton said of the centre-back:

“It’s amazing, as a coach, an owner or a director of football, you read some of these stories about our players being linked with other clubs but the fees listed are nowhere near good enough.

“Rob was a good investment for us. A young centre-half who is getting better and I will think he will get better throughout this season.

“I have no doubt he will benefit from the types of games we had at Hull where we had to stand up, show character, quality on the ball and defend our goal.

“I think that type of game for Rob Dickie and all the young players is a great learning curve and he is in a good place right now.”

Has there been a price tag mentioned?

The report from Football Insider which has backed Leeds and Wolves with an interest hasn’t mentioned a price tag.

QPR though paid an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £2million for Dickie this time last summer, when he signed on a contract running until 2024.

Football Insider also report that QPR are reluctant to lose Dickie but that they’re expecting late interest in this transfer window.

It’d be a real blow to QPR’s promotion credentials should Dickie be unexpectedly sold at the last minute of this transfer window but given Warburton’s recent comments, it seems like it’ll take a lot to prise Dickie from west London.

A fine player he’s proving to be though – it’s unsurprising to see the likes of Leeds and Wolves being linked.