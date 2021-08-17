Fulham have made a solid start to life back in the Championship under new boss Marco Silva.

Fulham battered Huddersfield Town 5-1 last time out.

The Cottagers don’t appear to have stopped their recruitment just yet this summer with a couple of weeks left of the transfer window.

Here is all the news from Craven Cottage right now-

New striker incoming

Journalist Fabrizio Romano says an agreement has been struck between Fulham and Flamengo for striker Rodrigo Muniz.

He says the youngster will be joining the London club for a fee of €8million.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder linked

Portuguese news outlet Record suggests that Silva is keen on luring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Paz to England.

Paz, who is 23-years-old, has risen up through the youth ranks at Sporting but struggles for first-team football.

The former Portugal youth international would give the Cottagers more competition and depth in their midfield department if they are able to land him.

Swansea City committed to keeping Grimes

Football Insider have reported that Fulham are keen on signing the midfielder this summer, along with Premier League duo Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, new Swansea City boss Russell Martin is committed to keeping hold of his key man between now and the end of the window.

Loan deal for youngster

Fulham let young goalkeeper George Wickens join non-league side Wealdstone on loan at the end of last week.

That is a good opportunity for him to get some first-team experience under his belt in the National League.