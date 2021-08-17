Nottingham Forest don’t appear to have stopped their summer recruitment just yet.

Nottingham Forest are still in the hunt for more additions before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have lost their opening two games of the new season.

Here is all the latest transfer news from the City Ground-

Fresh bid in for left-back

Nottingham Forest have made a new bid for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63).

Chris Hughton’s side are keen to snap up the defender from their bitter rivals over the next couple of weeks to add more competition to that department.

Manchester City starlet on radar

Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers is wanted by the Reds on loan, and The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor says he was at their game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The teenager was a hit on loan at Lincoln City in League One last season so could he reunite with Brennan Johnson at Forest for this campaign?

Holmes wanted

Reading centre-back Tom Holmes has been linked with Hughton’s side for a while now and Football Insider claimed late last week that Forest have made a bid for him.

The 21-year-old has broken into the Royals’ first-team over recent times and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Battle to keep hold of key man

Hampshire Live say Southampton are interested in signing Joe Worrall.

The centre-back is a massive player for Forest and they will be desperate not to lose him in this transfer window.