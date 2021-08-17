Middlesbrough were linked with Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar earlier this week. Portuguese news outlet A Bola are now reporting the player is preparing to move to England ahead of a proposed loan move.

Middlesbrough have just two senior strikers at the club at present with Chuba Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal. Matt Crooks, Duncan Watmore and youngster Josh Coburn can fill in whenever needed, but manager Neil Warnock does want new acquisitions who are more natural in forward areas.

Sporar fits the bill and Middlesbrough are reportedly actively pursuing a move for the Slovenian international.

A Bola state that the deal is ‘practically closed’ and that the player is ‘preparing to head to England’ ahead of a move to Boro.

The deal will initially be a loan deal however, a permanent deal could be on the cards upon the expiration of the loan on two conditions.

The report says that a purchase would be ‘mandatory’ if Middlesbrough achieve promotion up to the Premier League and if Sporar scores 15 goals this season.

The 27-year-old has scored goals wherever he has been. For Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana he scored 46 goals in 95 games and in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava he scored 44 in 53. His multi-million pound move to Portugal has seen his goal tally diminish slightly, scoring nine in 29 for Sporting and three in 16 for loan side Braga in the latter half of last season.

Sporar is also a 30-time Slovenia international, scoring four goals and registering a further four assists since making his debut five years ago.