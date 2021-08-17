Middlesbrough are expected to be without the attacking trio of Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, and Chuba Akpom for the visit of QPR this week, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough got their first win of the season at home to Bristol City at the weekend and will be looking to back that up with another three points on Wednesday. They take on QPR who have equalled Boro’s four points so far with a win and a draw.

However, the Teessiders will need to overcome Mark Warburton’s side without the help of Tavernier, Watmore and Akpom. Middlesbrough did triumph over Bristol City without the trio, but if there are any further injuries, it would leave the squad thin on the ground.

Akpom was self-isolating and so missed the opening two fixtures. He is now out of self-isolation but is short of match fitness and won’t be risked against QPR.

Similarly, Tavernier and Watmore won’t be risked after picking up muscle strains.

“I won’t rush them back,” said Warnock in an interview with Teesside Live when asked about Akpom and Tavernier.

“I’m not sure they will be available for the next couple, if I’m honest.

“We’ve got a blank week after Derby, so hopefully they’ll be okay after then. I’m not expecting them to be back next two games.”

Middlesbrough face QPR then Derby, but the trio will be expected back the following week when they take on Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside.

Thoughts

Akpom is likely to be leaving this summer anyway but Middlesbrough are short in numbers up front and could use him off the bench if needed.

Youngsters Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones both did well playing out wide against Bristol City, but Warnock will be wanting last season’s top scorer Watmore and key player Tavernier back in contention as soon as possible.