Wigan Athletic have been busy this summer bolstering their squad under Leam Richardson.

Wigan Athletic don’t appear to have finished their recruitment just yet with a couple of weeks left of the transfer window.

The Latics got their first win of the new season last time out against Rotherham United.

Here is a transfer round-up for the North West club-

Hall on radar

Wigan are looking at signing youngster Luke Hall on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63).

The ex-England youth international midfielder had a trial with Premier League side Brentford earlier this summer.

McClean coming back?

The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) also reported that the Latics are interested in bringing McClean back to the DW Stadium from Stoke City.

He is surplus to requirements with the Potters and Richardson could try and lure him back.

Bolton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Ex-Players find new clubs

Former Wigan defender Alex Bruce has come out of retirement to sign for Macclesfield FC. The Silkmen have reformed in the North West Counties League and he has dusted off his boots to play for the Cheshire outfit having last played in Scotland for Kilmarnock.

Gary Caldwell, who both played and managed the ‘Tics, is now the interim boss of Newcastle United Under-23s.