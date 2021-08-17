Charlton Athletic are expected to be busy for the remaining couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic have brought in six new signings so far this summer.

The Addicks have made a slow start to the new season and are back in action tonight away at MK Dons as they hunt for their first win.

Here is all the latest transfer news from the Valley-

Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic: More attacking signings? Kirk debut? MK Dons clash

Henderson is back

Former goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is back training with Charlton, as per a report by London News Online.

Henderson, who is 33-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The Addicks could do with some back-up and competition for Craig MacGillivray and the ex-Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest man would be ideal.

Loan signings

Charlton are expected to delve into the loan market over the next couple of weeks as they look to add more faces to their squad.

They had the likes of Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, Ian Maatsen and Liam Millar on loan last season and are looking for the next batch of loanees they could bring in.

Read: Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as they lose 2-1 to Oxford United

New clubs for ex-players

Jonny Williams has signed for Swindon Town on a free transfer after being released by Cardiff City.

He left the Valley in January but his time with the Bluebirds was short-lived and he’s now dropped into League Two.

Former winger Ricky Holmes has linked up with non-league side Farnborough having last played for Southend United.