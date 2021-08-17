QPR defender Rob Dickie is attracting late transfer window interest from Leeds United and Wolves, according to a report by Football Insider.

QPR have made a solid start to the new season and the centre-back has scored three goals in three games.

Dickie, who is 25-years-old, has now caught the attention of Premier League duo Leeds and Wolves.

He still has three years left on his contract with the Hoops and they will not want to lose him this summer.

What would this potential move mean for Dickie?

Dickie will want to test himself at the highest level and you can see why Leeds and Wolves are being linked with him after his impressive start to the season.

However, he has a great opportunity with QPR to get promoted this term and they will be wary of cashing in on him.

Where would he fit in at Leeds and Wolves if he went?

Both Leeds and Wolves have a lot of quality in their defensive departments and Dickie would want to playing every week if he was to leave QPR.

For now he should remain with Mark Warburton’s side because he is the key man, whereas if he went to the Premier League now he may not get guaranteed game time.

Will he go?

It is unlikely QPR would let him go in my option, especially with only two weeks left of the transfer window.

Dickie’s form has been impressive so far this season and the ex-Oxford United man will be focused on carrying on his duties with his current side.