Lincoln City have had multiple bids rejected for Dundee United defender Jamie Robson.

Lincoln City are keen to lure the left-back to the Football League but have been unable to cough up a fee Dundee United are willing to accept, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, only has a year left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership side but they are holding firm at the moment.

He scored for the winner Dundee United in their win over Rangers earlier this month.

Lincoln want him but the Daily Record say their chances of landing him now hinges on them selling one of their current players to help them increase their offer.

Therefore, this deal is one that could potentially go down to the wire in this transfer window.

Important player

Robson has been a key player for Dundee United since rising up through their youth ranks and has played 171 games for the club in all competitions so far in his career, chipping in with three goals from defence.

He also had a loan spell away at Brechin City as a youngster to gain experience.

Imps’ business so far

Lincoln have delved into the transfer window to bring in Josh Griffiths, Chris Maguire, Teddy Bishop, Hakeeb Adelakun, Lewis Fiorini, Dan Nlundulu and Lasse Sorensen.

More signings are expected to be on the way but they might need to sell someone first to be able to afford Robson.