Hull City could make James Scott is wanted on loan by St Johnstone and Hibernian, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Hull City forked out a six-figure fee to sign him in January 2020 from Motherwell but the move hasn’t worked out.

Scott, who is 20-years-old, is wanted back in Scotland and the Tigers could let him go.

Dundee United have also been keen but may be out of the race now after re-signing Marc McNulty from Reading.

Struggled to make an impact

Scott still has three years left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

The Scotland Under-21 international had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Motherwell and had made 42 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, scoring seven goals.

He has since played 36 times for Hull but has only managed four goals.

What now

Scott isn’t short of options in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone, Hibs and Dundee United linked.

However, Grant McCann has a decision to make as to whether to let him leave now due to injuries to Mallik Wilks and Ryan Longman.

If Scott was to leave, it would free up another space in the Tigers’ squad to potentially bring in a new attacking player before the end of the transfer window.