Sunderland are looking at goalkeeper Jack McIntyre following his departure from Everton.

Sunderland played the youngster for their Under-23s against Fulham last night, as per the Chronicle reporter James Hunter on Twitter (see tweet below).

#safc U23s' trialist GK is named on the teamsheet. Jack McIntyre.

Formerly of Everton, currently a free agent.

18yo, Manchester-born. — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 16, 2021

McIntyre, who is 18-years-old, was released by Everton at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.

The teenager will now be hoping to earn himself a deal with the Black Cats as he looks to get back into the game as soon as possible.

Ex-Man City

He spent time in the academy at Manchester City before switching to Everton in 2017.

The Mancunian has spent the past four years on the books of the Merseyside club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

However, the Toffees decided against offering him a professional contract when his scholarship deal expired at the end of June.

What next?

McIntyre has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and is currently on trial with Sunderland.

He was between the sticks last night as the Black Cats’ development side lost 4-3 at home to Fulham.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to offer him a deal for the new season.

McIntyre has been on the books of Man City and Everton so obviously has talent. It is just a case of whether Sunderland think they would be able to develop him over the next couple of years.