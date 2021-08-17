Derby County are ‘set to sign’ free agent defender Phil Jagielka, as per John Percy, with Sam Baldock also on the Rams’ radar after Colin Kazim-Richards’ injury.

Jagielka, 39, and Baldock, 32, could become Derby County’s latest additions as the club’s woes both on and off the pitch continue.

Wayne Rooney’s side have picked up just a point from their opening two Championship games, with the defeat v Peterborough United at the weekend seeing Kazim-Richards pick up an injury.

The extent of said injury is not yet known but to replace the striker in the short-term, Derby County are looking at Baldock following his release from Reading this summer.

Elsewhere, Jagielka is poised to sign for the club today following his Sheffield United exit at the start of the summer, and he could be available to feature v Hull City tomorrow night should he sign before lunchtime today.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and Derby County fans have mixed reviews of the potential double signing – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

Hopefully Jags can defend set pieces 👀 seriously though, much needed cover and experience. Also, Baldock… remember when everybody wrote Kazim off….. We need players, ASAP. Simple. https://t.co/a3PYbuwoQL — EmJay ✌🏼 (@EmmaKinsey7) August 16, 2021

im happy with that. Jags impressed me in preseason so hopefully continues to impress throughout this season https://t.co/WLIBX7tk2r — dj (@danieliwnI) August 16, 2021

Good solid signing is Jagielka — Barnaby & Chris 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 16, 2021

Christ I’ve seen goldfish present more threat than baldock – in this instance just leave it and play the kids — tom (@DCFC_tom) August 16, 2021

It’s great news but baldock isn’t a good enough replacement — Harry Goodwin (@harry_goodwin10) August 16, 2021