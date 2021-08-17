Former QPR assistant manager Kevin Bond is set to replace Clint Hill in Bristol Rovers backroom.

Hill, 42, left his position as assistant manager at Bristol Rovers this week owing to personal reasons.

He leaves manager Joey Barton at the League Two side following their relegation from League One last time round, but another former QPR figure is set to link up with former R’s midfielder Barton in Bond.

Bond was assistant manager to Harry Redknapp at QPR. The ex-Manchester City, Norwich City and Southampton player has spent time in charge of Bournemouth and Southend United and was caretaker manager of QPR for a brief spell in 2015.

Now though, he looks set to join Barton in Bristol:

Bristol Rovers. Kevin Bond set for place in Joey Barton backroom team after Clint Hill exit @swsportsnews @rossreidmedia — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

The Gas have endured a tough start to life in the fourth-tier of English football. Barton’s side have lost their two opening League Two fixtures and currently sit in 23rd-place of the table.

Times are certainly hard for the club but the addition of an experienced, respected former player and now coach in Bond will only be a good thing, and he has previous ties with Barton too having coached him during his time at QPR.

Hill’s exit was untimely but Rovers look to have found a quality replacement in good time.