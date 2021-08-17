Southampton are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to Hampshire Live.

Worrall, 24, is being linked with a move to Southampton after the Saints lost Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City.

The Nottingham Forest man has yet to feature for his club this season owing to a calf injury, having seen plenty of Premier League interest in himself over the past 12 months or so.

Burnley are among the top flight admirers of Worrall’s, with the likes of Norwich City, Crystal Palace and West Ham having been linked too – Brentford were also closely linked with the Englishman and a report from Nottinghamshire Live says that Worrall ‘came close’ to joining the Bees before the start of this season.

How much is Worrall valued at and how long does he have left on his Forest contract?

Reports this summer have priced Worrall at upwards of £12million.

Forest got Worrall tied down to a new contract in February 2020 that keeps him at the City Ground until 2024, so the club has a bit of bargaining power should Southampton or indeed any other interested party take their interest further.

Should Forest finally sell up?

Worrall has seemingly been on the verge of leaving Forest for the past year or so now and with Chris Hughton’s side struggling in the Championship, it seems like only a matter of time before Worrall makes the step up to the Premier League.

The Reds have lost their opening two games in the league 2-1 with Worrall having been absent from both. His return date is still unknown though it’s not thought to be a long-term injury that he has, and whether it could scupper a potential move at this time remains to be seen.

There’s a couple of weeks left of the window and should Forest look to cash in, they’ll need an immediate replacement.